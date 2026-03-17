Vulcan Materials Company $VMC Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $273,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $345,329.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $265.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $218.87 and a 12-month high of $331.09. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.41). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 13.56%.The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $321.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vulcan Materials

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company’s primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

Further Reading

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