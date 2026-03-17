Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 391.60 and last traded at GBX 392, with a volume of 42751973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 416.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 608 to GBX 659 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 731 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 803 to GBX 600 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 640 to GBX 530 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 475 to GBX 385 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 579.56.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VTY

Vistry Group Trading Up 0.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 635.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 634.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 59.30 EPS for the quarter. Vistry Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Analysts anticipate that Vistry Group PLC will post 108.4606345 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistry Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Whetsell acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 474 per share, with a total value of £28,440. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,082 shares of company stock worth $2,889,121. Insiders own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live.

Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers.

Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster.

We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.

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