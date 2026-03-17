Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Purchased by Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Vistra Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $161.91 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.27). Vistra had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 81.09%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.228 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,340,906.79. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.