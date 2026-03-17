Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:VABK) Short Interest Update

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 27,249 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the February 12th total of 23,537 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,292 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,292 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Virginia National Bankshares from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Virginia National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of VABK opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.43. Virginia National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 23.11%.

Virginia National Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 1,526.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 242,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 227,407 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,815,000. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 260,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virginia National Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Virginia National Bank, the company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services across its regional footprint.

Its product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit offerings. On the lending side, Virginia National Bank provides commercial loans, business lines of credit, residential and commercial real estate mortgages, construction financing and consumer installment loans.

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