VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from VinFast Auto’s conference call:

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VinFast reported record deliveries with 86,557 EVs in Q4 and 196,919 EVs for 2025, and is guiding to at least 300,000 EV deliveries in 2026 while expecting two‑wheeler volumes to rise >2.5x.

EVs in Q4 and EVs for 2025, and is guiding to at least EV deliveries in 2026 while expecting two‑wheeler volumes to rise >2.5x. Revenue grew to $3.6 billion (FY2025) and gross margins improved, but the company remains deeply unprofitable (Q4 net loss $1.4 billion , adjusted EBITDA still negative) and took a one‑time $236 million impairment on the North Carolina project while flagging large 2026 CapEx and R&D needs that imply continued cash burn despite reported liquidity of $3.1 billion .

(FY2025) and gross margins improved, but the company remains deeply unprofitable (Q4 net loss , adjusted EBITDA still negative) and took a one‑time impairment on the North Carolina project while flagging large 2026 CapEx and R&D needs that imply continued cash burn despite reported liquidity of . Management is pushing a vertically integrated, software‑defined EV strategy — including EE 2.0, in‑house ADAS/battery R&D and partnerships with Tensor and Autobrains — which it says will lower BOM costs, enable subscription features, and open potential tech revenue streams.

VinFast has expanded its global manufacturing footprint to four facilities with combined annual capacity of about 600,000 EVs, plans to resume North Carolina construction for a 2028 SOP, and expects scale and localization to drive further unit‑cost improvements.

VinFast Auto Price Performance

NASDAQ VFS opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.87. VinFast Auto has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VinFast Auto

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VinFast Auto by 132.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 42,826 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VinFast Auto by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 72,923 shares during the period.

Key Stories Impacting VinFast Auto

Here are the key news stories impacting VinFast Auto this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue materially beat expectations — VinFast reported Q4 revenue of $1.57B vs. analysts’ ~$1.12B estimate, supporting top-line growth and demand evidence. Read More.

Revenue materially beat expectations — VinFast reported Q4 revenue of $1.57B vs. analysts’ ~$1.12B estimate, supporting top-line growth and demand evidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record EV deliveries and strategic updates on the earnings call, which could bolster future unit growth and investor confidence if execution continues. Read More.

Management highlighted record EV deliveries and strategic updates on the earnings call, which could bolster future unit growth and investor confidence if execution continues. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company filed preliminary and unaudited Q4 and full‑year 2025 results; slides and the full press release are available for investors to review details and footnotes. Read More.

Company filed preliminary and unaudited Q4 and full‑year 2025 results; slides and the full press release are available for investors to review details and footnotes. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings transcript, slide deck and call materials were posted — useful for parsing management commentary on margins, capex and production plans. Read More.

Full earnings transcript, slide deck and call materials were posted — useful for parsing management commentary on margins, capex and production plans. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Third‑party comparisons and analyst writeups (e.g., peer/comparison pieces) circulated after the release; these provide context but are not new company data. Read More.

Third‑party comparisons and analyst writeups (e.g., peer/comparison pieces) circulated after the release; these provide context but are not new company data. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed expectations — VinFast reported a Q4 loss of ($0.60) per share versus the Zacks consensus loss of ($0.33), a larger-than-expected hit that likely pressured the stock despite the revenue beat. Read More.

EPS missed expectations — VinFast reported a Q4 loss of ($0.60) per share versus the Zacks consensus loss of ($0.33), a larger-than-expected hit that likely pressured the stock despite the revenue beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Net profitability remains a concern and consensus EPS for the year is negative; investors may be focused on path to sustainable margins and cash flow rather than just delivery metrics. Read More.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

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VinFast Auto, founded in 2017 as a subsidiary of Vietnam’s Vingroup, specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of electric vehicles and related mobility solutions. Headquartered in Haiphong, Vietnam, the company operates an integrated production complex that houses research and development, manufacturing and assembly facilities. Backed by Vingroup founder Pham Nhat Vuong, VinFast has rapidly expanded its product line from its first electric SUV, the VF e34, launched in late 2021, to a diverse portfolio of battery electric cars and electric scooters.

The company’s vehicle lineup includes the VF 8 and VF 9 sport utility vehicles, as well as electric passenger cars tailored for markets in Asia, North America and Europe.

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