Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (VINP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on April 2nd

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a 13.3% increase from Vinci Compass Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Vinci Compass Investments has a payout ratio of 77.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Vinci Compass Investments to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.4%.

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Vinci Compass Investments Trading Up 2.6%

VINP opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. Vinci Compass Investments has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $667.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vinci Compass Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vinci Compass Investments will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,324,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 135,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 26,013 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vinci Compass Investments

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Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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