Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia Eichten Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) Director Estia Eichten sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 188,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,857,812. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vicor Stock Performance

VICR opened at $185.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 1.83. Vicor Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $209.53.

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Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.78 million. Vicor had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vicor

Institutional Trading of Vicor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vicor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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