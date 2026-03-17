Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,712,123 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the February 12th total of 1,446,788 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,408 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 804,408 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

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Vicor Stock Performance

NASDAQ VICR opened at $185.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.59. Vicor has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $209.53.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.78 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 26.19%.Vicor’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Insider Activity at Vicor

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $8,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,358,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,117,975.98. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 188,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,857,812. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 413,267 shares of company stock worth $66,177,133 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,785,000 after purchasing an additional 60,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 1,542.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,205,000 after purchasing an additional 413,038 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vicor by 3,918.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,368,000 after buying an additional 421,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vicor by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 374,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000,000 after buying an additional 106,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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