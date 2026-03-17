ViciCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $52.45 Thousand (VCNT)

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, ViciCoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. ViciCoin has a total market cap of $168.80 million and $52.45 thousand worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ViciCoin token can now be bought for $17.03 or 0.00023131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73,859.61 or 0.99506640 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ViciCoin Profile

ViciCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,914,361 tokens. The Reddit community for ViciCoin is /user/Vicinft/. ViciCoin’s official Twitter account is @https://x.com/ViciNetwork_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ViciCoin is vicicoin.io.

Buying and Selling ViciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 token issued by Vici Network that enables secure authentication, authorization, and access management across Web3 applications. It powers products such as the ViciWallet MPC wallet, curated crypto bundle swaps, ViciSwap, Discord access control, and Zoom monetization. It also supports enterprise applications through the Modular On-Chain Security & Compliance Framework, which embeds security at the consensus layer with bypass-proof validation and a plug-in architecture for rapid feature deployment. The token is live on multiple blockchains and provides both consumer usability and enterprise compliance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ViciCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ViciCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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