Vertcoin Price Tops $0.0531 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.92 million and $9.47 thousand worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,146.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.46 or 0.00641159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00012207 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.48 or 0.00500937 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $273.48 or 0.00368793 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00077957 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00011953 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 73,854,697 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm. Facebook, Telegram, Youtube, Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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