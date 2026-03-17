Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Up 16.9% in February

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 57,267 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the February 12th total of 48,980 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,553 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 235,553 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veolia Environnement currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VEOEY

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

About Veolia Environnement

VEOEY stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

(Get Free Report)

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS: VEOEY) is a multinational environmental services company headquartered in France that provides a broad range of water, waste and energy management solutions to municipal and industrial customers. Its core activities include water supply and wastewater treatment, collection and recovery of solid and hazardous waste, and energy services such as district heating and industrial energy optimization. The company also develops circular economy and recycling programs, environmental engineering, and operational maintenance services aimed at improving resource efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

Veolia serves public-sector clients and private businesses across many regions worldwide, with operations spanning Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.