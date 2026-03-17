Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0008

Velas (VLX) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $218.18 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000680 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,764,304,288 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas (VLX) is a high-performance blockchain platform designed to support smart contracts and decentralised applications, capable of processing up to 75,000 transactions per second with low fees. It serves various sectors, including DeFi, NFTs, and gaming, and operates as a carbon-neutral network. Founded in 2019 by Alex Alexandrov, Velas is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

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