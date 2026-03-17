Vaulta Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $129.91 Million (A)

Vaulta (A) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Vaulta has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vaulta has a total market cap of $129.91 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of Vaulta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vaulta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0831 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,940.18 or 1.00158508 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Vaulta Profile

Vaulta’s launch date was May 11th, 2025. Vaulta’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,570,047 coins. Vaulta’s official message board is www.vaulta.com/resources. The Reddit community for Vaulta is https://reddit.com/r/vaulta and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vaulta’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_. The official website for Vaulta is www.vaulta.com.

Vaulta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vaulta (A) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Vaulta has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 1,629,083,461.3845 in circulation. The last known price of Vaulta is 0.08358743 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 197 active market(s) with $13,487,170.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vaulta.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vaulta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vaulta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vaulta using one of the exchanges listed above.

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