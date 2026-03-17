Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND is Note Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Note Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 4.8% of Note Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Note Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charis Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charis Legacy Partners LLC now owns 55,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,990,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,769,000 after acquiring an additional 227,732 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,265,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,492,000 after acquiring an additional 294,238 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 195,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 502,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $75.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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