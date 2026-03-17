Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Short Interest Down 12.5% in February

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 49,808 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the February 12th total of 56,913 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,064 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,064 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares during the period. Tempo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $113.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $123.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.59.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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