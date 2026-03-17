Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Bought by Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 172.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 291,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 93,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 361,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after buying an additional 26,951 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,368,000.

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Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average of $79.82. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2703 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

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