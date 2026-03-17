Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,372,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 5.2% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $658,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 171,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,525,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,367,000 after purchasing an additional 83,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 257.1% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $455.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $505.38. The company has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.