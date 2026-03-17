Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Sold by Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,549 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 10.2% of Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $59,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 897.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 266,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 239,768 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 94.6% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 50,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the period.

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Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.39. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

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