Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $97,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,534,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 104,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 8,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.69, for a total value of $1,892,331.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 42,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,080.98. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.9%

Valero Energy stock opened at $232.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.59. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $240.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $30.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.83%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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