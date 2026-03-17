Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) CEO Robert Katz Buys 37,500 Shares of Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Katz purchased 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.81 per share, with a total value of $4,942,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,312 shares in the company, valued at $37,606,974.72. This represents a 15.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $132.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.78. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.15 and a 1 year high of $175.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

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Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.19). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,702,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,952,000 after buying an additional 227,143 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,002,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,248,000 after buying an additional 74,528 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,196,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,488,000 after buying an additional 182,982 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,851,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,844,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,320,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research raised Vail Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vail Resorts

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company’s signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

Further Reading

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