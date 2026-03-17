VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 425.60 and last traded at GBX 425.60, with a volume of 2744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 555 to GBX 570 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 560.

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VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

About VAALCO Energy

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 350.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 309.34. The company has a market capitalization of £443.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

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VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

The Company is an established operator within the region, holding a 31.1% working interest in the Etame Marin block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 110 MMBBL of crude oil and of which the Company holds operational control.

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