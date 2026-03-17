UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 418,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $144,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $285.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.22 and a 200-day moving average of $325.14. The stock has a market cap of $259.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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