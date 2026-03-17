United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine Rothblatt Sells 516 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 516 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.99, for a total value of $276,054.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,405.86. This represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3%

UTHR opened at $534.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $487.57 and a 200-day moving average of $463.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $548.12.

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United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.19 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in United Therapeutics by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,441,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,189,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,711 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,617,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,418,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,219,000 after purchasing an additional 419,588 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,606,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,269,803,000 after buying an additional 383,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $423.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.09.

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United Therapeutics Company Profile

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United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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