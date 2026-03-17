Uniswap (UNI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.54 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $4.01 or 0.00005391 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and $323.66 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00012194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00078235 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,990.51 or 0.36396801 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 898,100,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 633,465,563 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 898,108,420.03663033 with 633,473,562.74653033 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.03972767 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1414 active market(s) with $354,875,770.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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