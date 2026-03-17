uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several research firms recently commented on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert Gut sold 25,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $630,592.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $796,260.04. This trade represents a 44.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $174,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,575.92. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 81,399 shares of company stock worth $1,527,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,556 shares during the period. Flax Pond Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 386.3% in the fourth quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 27,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 22,010 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Stock Performance

QURE stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. uniQure has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.73.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 174.03% and a negative net margin of 1,236.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

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