UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.0667.

PATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $14.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th.

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UiPath Price Performance

PATH opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. UiPath has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. UiPath had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $481.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $1,086,234.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 557,028 shares in the company, valued at $8,968,150.80. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,253,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,352,092.20. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 742,468 shares of company stock worth $12,083,785 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in UiPath by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,202,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after buying an additional 292,134 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyview Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $2,794,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

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