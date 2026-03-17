Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ucommune International Ltd. (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.4707. Ucommune International shares last traded at $0.5190, with a volume of 2,944 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ucommune International in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ucommune International currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Ucommune International Stock Down 1.5%

Ucommune International Company Profile

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

(Get Free Report)

Ucommune International (NASDAQ: UK) operates as a provider of flexible workspace solutions and community-driven office environments. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Beijing, the company offers coworking spaces, private offices and enterprise-scale solutions designed to accommodate businesses ranging from startups to multinational corporations. By combining physical workspaces with digital tools and community programming, Ucommune International aims to enhance productivity, facilitate networking and support the evolving needs of modern organizations.

The company’s product portfolio includes hot desks, dedicated desks and private suites, supplemented by meeting rooms, event venues and ancillary services such as mail handling and IT support.

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