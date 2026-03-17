UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Price

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.95.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $486.84. The stock had a trading volume of 303,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,190. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $511.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total value of $51,864.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,026,776,000 after purchasing an additional 263,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,701,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,892,753,000 after buying an additional 162,264 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,856,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,449,491,000 after buying an additional 127,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,856,987,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,421,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,402,488,000 after acquiring an additional 201,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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