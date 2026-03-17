UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock Price

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.32.

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Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $71.77. 3,544,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,464,263. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $67.56 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

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Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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