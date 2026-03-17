U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 763,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306,424 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $36,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 97,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,203.20. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.02.

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U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of USB stock opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.02%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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