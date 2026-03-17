Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 516,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,423 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $28,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 76.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,006,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,812 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 877.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,373,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,879,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,042,000 after buying an additional 795,710 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tyson Foods Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of TSN opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 0.36%.Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 364.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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