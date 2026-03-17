Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Director Glenn Carter Sells 1,624 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) Director Glenn Carter sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.14, for a total transaction of $567,003.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,743.72. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:TYL opened at $348.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.71 and a 12 month high of $621.34.

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Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $543.00 target price (down from $671.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $715.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYL

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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