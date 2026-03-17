Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 178.10 and last traded at GBX 177.10. 2,113,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,215,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 290 price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 330.60.

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Trustpilot Group Trading Up 0.6%

About Trustpilot Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 170.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 185. The firm has a market capitalization of £692.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

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Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

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