TRON (TRX) Price Up 6.2% This Week

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $28.63 billion and approximately $608.32 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000815 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. TRON’s total supply is 94,750,937,725 coins and its circulating supply is 94,667,886,298 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

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