Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Chairman Steve Louis Brown Acquires 27,109 Shares of Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) Chairman Steve Louis Brown bought 27,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $399,857.75. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 940,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,988.75. The trade was a 2.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Louis Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 9th, Steve Louis Brown purchased 518 shares of Trinity Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $7,676.76.

On Monday, March 9th, Steve Louis Brown acquired 1,585 shares of Trinity Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $23,489.70.

Trinity Capital Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.56. Trinity Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 46.18%.The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp set a $17.50 price target on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Clear Str upgraded shares of Trinity Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $17.00 target price on Trinity Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRIN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 4,587.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,151,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,709 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 58,959.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after buying an additional 943,348 shares during the period. Eagle Point Credit Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,657,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 986,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 448,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,493,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: TRIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to venture-backed and growth-stage companies. As a venture lender, Trinity Capital offers customized capital structures, including secured debt and equity co-investment, designed to support companies that have progressed beyond early-stage funding but still require non-dilutive growth capital.

The company focuses its investments on technology-driven sectors such as software, fintech, healthcare, life sciences and cleantech.

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