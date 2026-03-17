Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Releases Earnings Results

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 30.80 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Travis Perkins had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%.

Here are the key takeaways from Travis Perkins’ conference call:

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Net cash pre‑leases of £1m and net debt down £224m to £621m, with over £800m of available liquidity and no significant refinancing until 2028 — the strongest balance sheet in ~25–30 years.

and net debt down £224m to £621m, with over £800m of available liquidity and no significant refinancing until 2028 — the strongest balance sheet in ~25–30 years. Revenue was broadly flat (‑0.9% reported; +0.3% like‑for‑like) while adjusted operating profit fell 12.5% to £133m and EPS declined 15.8%, with a 12p full‑year dividend paid in line with policy.

Cost inflation was about £40m in 2025 (and is expected to be similar in 2026); management hired ~350 frontline roles while cutting >300 central positions but says it cannot fully offset inflation and will pursue further efficiency measures.

The group recorded £111m of adjusting charges (including £67m of branch impairments and a £44m goodwill write‑down for CCF) plus Toolstation Benelux impairments and restructuring, and Benelux remains a cash‑burning concern into 2026.

A refreshed leadership team and a clarified, branch‑based sales strategy aim to extract synergies (e.g., using the Pineham DC and sharing high‑volume Toolstation SKUs with Green & Gold) to improve margins, inventory management and cash generation.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 617.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 656.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 627.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.58. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 477.37 and a 52-week high of GBX 723.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 720 to GBX 712 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 700 to GBX 750 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 689.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions. In addition, the company provides in specialist civils and drainage solutions; and air-conditioning and refrigeration products and heat pumps. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders; and kitchens and joinery products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.