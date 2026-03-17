Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $310,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 635 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.70, for a total transaction of $268,414.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,170. The trade was a 8.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.70, for a total value of $1,590,197.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,291.30. This represents a 49.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 49,378 shares of company stock worth $21,228,464 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $550.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $544.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $513.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $421.48 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $479.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $426.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.11.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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