Top Bitcoin Stocks To Consider – March 17th

IREN, TeraWulf, Marathon Digital, Cipher Mining, Riot Platforms, Cleanspark, and Eightco are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” commonly refers to shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets are significantly exposed to Bitcoin — for example, miners, cryptocurrency exchanges, infrastructure/service providers, or firms that hold Bitcoin as a corporate asset. Investors buy these stocks to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and ecosystem developments while accepting company-specific operational and regulatory risks that can decouple stock returns from BTC itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

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IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

TeraWulf (WULF)

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Marathon Digital (MARA)

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Cipher Mining (CIFR)

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Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

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Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

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Eightco (ORBS)

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

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