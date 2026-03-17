Toncoin Price Reaches $1.34 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00001823 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $3.30 billion and approximately $114.95 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004450 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,157,014,491 coins and its circulating supply is 2,457,370,242 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency. Toncoin has a current supply of 5,156,978,968.69444465 with 2,457,336,110.24110465 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.33388658 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 861 active market(s) with $112,181,153.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.