Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Shay Capital Llc Sells 1,025,000 Shares of Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Shay Capital Llc sold 1,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $2,613,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,335,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,250. This trade represents a 30.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $81.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.70 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 3.15%.Tilly’s has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.340–0.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 921,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth $345,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth $286,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 692,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 205,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 109.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 272,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 142,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tilly’s

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilly’s, Inc is an American specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods. Founded in 1982 by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine, the company has grown from a single denim and tops store in Garden Grove, California, to a nationwide retail chain. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Tilly’s serves a youth-oriented market with an emphasis on surf, skate and streetwear brands.

The company’s merchandise assortment includes products from leading lifestyle brands such as Vans, Nike, Billabong and Quiksilver, alongside its own private-label offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.