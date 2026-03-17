TIC Solutions (NYSE:TIC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Equities researchers at Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of TIC Solutions (NYSE:TIC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research cut TIC Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of TIC Solutions in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of TIC Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.00.

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TIC Solutions Price Performance

Shares of TIC Solutions stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. TIC Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02.

TIC Solutions (NYSE:TIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.29). TIC Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $508.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.05 million.

TIC Solutions Company Profile

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TIC Solutions, Inc provides critical asset integrity services in North America. The company offers testing, inspection, certification, and compliance (TICC) services, including various nondestructive testing (NDT) techniques, such as radiography, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, penetrant testing, and visual inspection. Its NDT activities include inspection and evaluation of industrial equipment through various technology-enabled methods to ensure asset integrity, prevent costly outages, failures, and accidents, and meet regulatory requirements without damaging the asset or component.

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