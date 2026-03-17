Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0134 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $97.27 million and $4.50 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00013866 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000643 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 7,263,673,778 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.