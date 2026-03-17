The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Stake Cut by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,268,527 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 121,863 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.11% of TJX Companies worth $183,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $156.14 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.38 and a 1 year high of $162.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.55.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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