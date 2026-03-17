The Root Network (ROOT) Trading 34.9% Lower This Week

The Root Network (ROOT) traded 61.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One The Root Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Root Network has a total market capitalization of $262.75 thousand and $99.94 thousand worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Root Network has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73,940.18 or 1.00158508 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

The Root Network Token Profile

The Root Network launched on February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,872,651,753 tokens. The Root Network’s official website is www.therootnetwork.com. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The official message board for The Root Network is therootnetwork.komi.io.

The Root Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 3,872,651,753 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.00016894 USD and is up 3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $161,340.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Root Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Root Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

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