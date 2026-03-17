The Progressive Corporation $PGR is MBB Public Markets I LLC’s Largest Position

MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 745,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,652 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 24.5% of MBB Public Markets I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $184,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,718,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Progressive Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PGR stock opened at $204.60 on Tuesday. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $197.92 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Roth Mkm set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $336,973.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,573.10. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $745,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,776. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 12,761 shares of company stock worth $2,659,420 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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