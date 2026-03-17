The Kroger Co. $KR Stock Position Raised by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 250.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,231 shares during the period. Kroger makes up approximately 0.8% of Numerai GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 87.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kroger Stock Down 1.5%

KR stock opened at $74.46 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.04.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Kroger had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 0.69%.The business had revenue of $34.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 91.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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