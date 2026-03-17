The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW is London Co. of Virginia’s 10th Largest Position

London Co. of Virginia reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,238,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,413 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.2% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $404,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 92.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 529,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,527,000 after purchasing an additional 42,244 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 152,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

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Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $93.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.31. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $792,766.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $16,879,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 529,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,999,049.40. The trade was a 23.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 415,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,639,058 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

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