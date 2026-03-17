TFI International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

TFI International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. TFI International has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TFI International to earn $9.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

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TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day moving average is $100.78. TFI International has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $127.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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TFI International Inc (NYSE: TFII) is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

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