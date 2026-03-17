Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 975,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $179,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.77.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.8%

TXN opened at $194.13 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $231.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total transaction of $1,546,175.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,278.75. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $696,647.52. Following the sale, the director owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,838.60. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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