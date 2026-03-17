TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $6.19. TechnoPro shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 1,595 shares changing hands.

TechnoPro Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.

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TechnoPro Company Profile

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TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) is a Japan-based engineering services provider specializing in the recruitment and placement of technical professionals for clients across a range of industries. The company delivers tailored staffing solutions in software development, electronics engineering, mechanical design and R&D support, connecting experienced consultants with organizations in manufacturing, telecommunications and life sciences.

Its core business activities include technical staffing, project management support and specialized consulting services.

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